Moon and Venus before Sunday's sunrise

Tomorrow morning - April 23, 2017 - watch the beautiful pairing of the waning crescent moon with the dazzling planet Venus in your eastern sky before sunrise. Because the moon and Venus rank as the second-brightest and third-brightest celestial bodies, respectively, after the sun, you might be able to spot Venus close to the moon shortly before sunrise - or possibly, even after the sun comes up.

