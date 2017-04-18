Moon and Venus before Sunday's sunrise

Moon and Venus before Sunday's sunrise

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Earth & Sky

Tomorrow morning - April 23, 2017 - watch the beautiful pairing of the waning crescent moon with the dazzling planet Venus in your eastern sky before sunrise. Because the moon and Venus rank as the second-brightest and third-brightest celestial bodies, respectively, after the sun, you might be able to spot Venus close to the moon shortly before sunrise - or possibly, even after the sun comes up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Earth & Sky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,664 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC