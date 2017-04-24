Major earthquake strikes off Chile co...

Major earthquake strikes off Chile coast; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A major earthquake struck off the coast of Valparaiso, Chile at about 11:38 a.m. Hawaii time today but it was not strong enough to cause a tsunami warning.

