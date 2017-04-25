Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Chilean coast, near Santiago - USGS
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks. No major damage was immediately apparent, according to an assessment by Chile's emergency services.
