Magnitude 6.1 quake hits northern Chile: USGS

Saturday

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and struck at about 5:15 a.m. , USGS said.

Chicago, IL

