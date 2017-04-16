Joaquin Niemann wins AJGA title at In...

Joaquin Niemann wins AJGA title at Innisbrook in record fashion

The AJGA's TaylorMade-Adidas Golf Junior moved to Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in 2008. And in nine editions of the 54-hole event in Palm Harbor, Fla., no player ever carded 5 under or better.

