James "Jamie" Ryan Munden

James "Jamie" Ryan Munden

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fort Bend Star

James "Jamie" Ryan Munden, 24, of Prague, Czech Republic, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 18, 2017. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 31, 2017 in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 30, 2017 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Jamie was born in Charleston, SC, July 28, 1992, and was a 2010 graduate of Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, and a 2014 graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO, where he double majored in Environmental Sciences and Geography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Bend Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC