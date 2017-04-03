James "Jamie" Ryan Munden, 24, of Prague, Czech Republic, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 18, 2017. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 31, 2017 in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 30, 2017 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Jamie was born in Charleston, SC, July 28, 1992, and was a 2010 graduate of Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, and a 2014 graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO, where he double majored in Environmental Sciences and Geography.

