In Indo-Russian love affair, civic body plays villain

Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Times of India

CHANDIGARH: A man from Panchkula and his Russian wife have been forced to live an ocean apart because of the tortuously slow bureaucracy of Haryana municipal department . Mohit Rana of Panchkula and Russian national Aygul Rakhimkulova, both neuroscientists, crossed international boundaries to get married after a five-year courtship.

Chicago, IL

