Image release: ALMA captures explosiv...

Image release: ALMA captures explosive star birth

14 hrs ago

IMAGE: Composite image of the OMC-1 cloud in Orion showing the sometimes explosive nature of star birth, when several young stars were ejected from the region about 500 years ago. The... view more Around 500 years ago, a pair of adolescent protostars had a perilously close encounter that blasted their stellar nursery apart.

