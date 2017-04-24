Hundreds of Thousands Pour into Stree...

Hundreds of Thousands Pour into Streets for Global March for Science

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of scientists and science supporters took to the streets around the world in a global March for Science. More than 600 marches and rallies took place, with one on every continent, including on Antarctica.

