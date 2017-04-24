Hundreds of Thousands Pour into Streets for Global March for Science
On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of scientists and science supporters took to the streets around the world in a global March for Science. More than 600 marches and rallies took place, with one on every continent, including on Antarctica.
