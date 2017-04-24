Hariri Pontarini Architects Designs B...

Hariri Pontarini Architects Designs Bah ' Temple in Santiago

Nestled in the foothills of the Andes outside of Santiago, Chile, the Bah' Temple shows off its unique design from Hariri Pontarini Architects. Following 15 years of development, the temple is the final installation of eight continental temples commissioned by the Bah' community.

