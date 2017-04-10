Gorillaz Launch Mixed Reality App, Worldwide Listening Party For Release Of 'Humanz," On Friday

The always-technologically groundbreaking GORILLAZ -- fresh off releasing the 360-degree VR video for " Saturnz Barz ," the first single from the new album, "Humanz," which comes out this FRIDAY -- will launch a mixed reality app, allowing fans a glimpse inside the "weird and wonderful" universe of "The World's Most Successful Virtual Band" for the very first time. The GORILLAZ app will allow fans to immerse themselves in the world of GORILLAZ by joining MURDOC, 2D, RUSSEL and NOODLE at home in the GORILLAZ HOUSE.

