Former President Ricardo Lagos Exits Chile's Presidential Race

17 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

In a dramatic change of heart, former Chilean president Ricardo Lagos, who played a central role in the country's return to democracy in the 1980s, has withdrawn from the upcoming presidential race. It seems Lagos' lengthy career in public service has finally reached its end.

Chicago, IL

