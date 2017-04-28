Former President Ricardo Lagos Exits Chile's Presidential Race
In a dramatic change of heart, former Chilean president Ricardo Lagos, who played a central role in the country's return to democracy in the 1980s, has withdrawn from the upcoming presidential race. It seems Lagos' lengthy career in public service has finally reached its end.
