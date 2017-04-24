Elton John Is 'Looking Forward to Get...

Elton John Is 'Looking Forward to Getting Back on Tour' After Contracting Bacterial Infection

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: ETonline

The infection led to the 70-year-old musician having to cancel two months of performances in Las Vegas, Nevada. ET learned that John became violently ill recently during his return flight home from Santiago, Chile, following a tour of South America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,444 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC