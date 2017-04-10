Ecuador forward Bolanos sidelined with injury
Brazil's Gremio will be without Ecuador international forward Miller Bolanos for at least three weeks due to an injury, the Porto Alegre club said on Friday. The 26-year-old suffered a strained right adductor muscle in Gremio's 4-1 home victory over Paraguay's Guarani in their Copa Libertadores group match on Thursday.
