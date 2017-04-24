Dog Runs for Life in 7.1 Magnitude Ea...

Dog Runs for Life in 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Chile

Yesterday

The moment a massive earthquake struck off the coast of Chile Monday an adorable little dog sprang into action ... running for his life. The harrowing moment was captured on video by a guy in Valparaiso, Chile -- the 7.1 magnitude quake struck 22 miles off the coast of the port city.

