Copper sector keeping a close eye on labor negotiations in 2017
A historic 43-day strike at the Escondida Mine in Chile ended when mine owner BHP Billiton agreed to temporarily extend its old contract to the striking workers. This was seen as win for those on strike and could potentially have an impact on scores of contract negotiations that are scheduled for the coming year in the copper sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mining Engineering.
