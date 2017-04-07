Cloistered nun raped, impregnated by ...

Cloistered nun raped, impregnated by handyman in Chile sues Archdiocese

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A cloistered nun from Chile who says she was raped by a worker doing repairs in her convent has filed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Santiago and the Capuchin Poor Clares Congregation she belonged to. Sister Francisca says the congregation turned their back on her and pressured her to leave the convent when they told them she was pregnant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC