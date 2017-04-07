Cloistered nun raped, impregnated by handyman in Chile sues Archdiocese
A cloistered nun from Chile who says she was raped by a worker doing repairs in her convent has filed a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Santiago and the Capuchin Poor Clares Congregation she belonged to. Sister Francisca says the congregation turned their back on her and pressured her to leave the convent when they told them she was pregnant.
