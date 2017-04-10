Chile's socialists to support left-le...

Chile's socialists to support left-leaning independent's presidential bid

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Chile's ruling socialist party decided on Sunday to lend its support to an independent senator's candidacy for president, dealing a blow to former President Ricardo Lagos' bid to return for another term. SANTIAGO: Chile's ruling socialist party decided on Sunday to lend its support to an independent senator's candidacy for president, dealing a blow to former President Ricardo Lagos' bid to return for another term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC