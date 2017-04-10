Chile's President Bachelet presents bill to boost pensions

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet announced on Wednesday evening that she was sending to Congress a bill that would dramatically increase the size of public pensions in the face of growing opposition to the nation's current system. FILE PHOTO: Chile's President Michelle Bachelet speaks during a meeting with her cabinet at the presidential palace of Cerro Castillo in Vina del Mar, Chile March 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.