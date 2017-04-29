Chile's Governing Coalition Splits Ah...

Chile's Governing Coalition Splits Ahead of November Election

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: US News & World Report

Chile's Christian Democrat party voted on Saturday to skip primaries and go straight to the first round of the presidential election in November, rupturing the center-left governing coalition and likely boosting the chances of a victory for the right. Delegates at the Christian Democrats' national assembly voted with a 63 percent majority for their party's candidate, 44-year-old Carolina Goic, to compete directly in November's election rather than pitting herself against other candidates from the Nueva Mayoria coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC