Chile's Governing Coalition Splits Ahead of November Election
Chile's Christian Democrat party voted on Saturday to skip primaries and go straight to the first round of the presidential election in November, rupturing the center-left governing coalition and likely boosting the chances of a victory for the right. Delegates at the Christian Democrats' national assembly voted with a 63 percent majority for their party's candidate, 44-year-old Carolina Goic, to compete directly in November's election rather than pitting herself against other candidates from the Nueva Mayoria coalition.
