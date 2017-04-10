Chile's copper vows to lead as industry faces pay battle
Flanked by oil paintings in the executive dining room of Chile's state-owned copper producer, Oscar Landerretche, chairman of Codelco, returns time and again to how he balances two competing aims: reducing costs while avoiding the labour unrest that has crippled production at rivals across the industry. From this top floor perch of Codelco's stone headquarters in central Santiago, Mr Landerretche's balancing act will be closely studied as it mirrors the struggle private copper miners face as the market recovers from the worst downturn in decades.
