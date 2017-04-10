Chile's copper vows to lead as indust...

Chile's copper vows to lead as industry faces pay battle

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Flanked by oil paintings in the executive dining room of Chile's state-owned copper producer, Oscar Landerretche, chairman of Codelco, returns time and again to how he balances two competing aims: reducing costs while avoiding the labour unrest that has crippled production at rivals across the industry. From this top floor perch of Codelco's stone headquarters in central Santiago, Mr Landerretche's balancing act will be closely studied as it mirrors the struggle private copper miners face as the market recovers from the worst downturn in decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC