Chilean Finance Minister Casts Doubt on Pension Reform Plans
Chile's Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes speaks during a panel discussion during the 2016 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, Oct. 6, 2016. The Chilean government's plans to reform the country's pension system will be in doubt if governing coalition members are unable to reach agreement among themselves on the design of any new legislation, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
