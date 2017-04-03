Chilean Finance Minister Casts Doubt on Pension Reform Plans

Chile's Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes speaks during a panel discussion during the 2016 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, Oct. 6, 2016. The Chilean government's plans to reform the country's pension system will be in doubt if governing coalition members are unable to reach agreement among themselves on the design of any new legislation, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.