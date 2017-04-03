Chile To Welcome At Least 60 Syrian R...

Chile To Welcome At Least 60 Syrian Refugees

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Chilean government said Sunday that the country was ready to receive 60 Syrian refugees as part of an agreement between the government and the Arab community. The tax ministry approved the budget for their transport, added Sergio Bitar, former education minister and coordinator of the initiative in an interview with local media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC