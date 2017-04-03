Chile To Welcome At Least 60 Syrian Refugees
The Chilean government said Sunday that the country was ready to receive 60 Syrian refugees as part of an agreement between the government and the Arab community. The tax ministry approved the budget for their transport, added Sergio Bitar, former education minister and coordinator of the initiative in an interview with local media.
