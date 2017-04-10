Barring Chilean BDS leader won't harm...

Barring Chilean BDS leader won't harm relations, Foreign Ministry says

While Chilean officials condemned the denial of entry, a spokesman from Israel's Foreign Ministry says that "relations between Israel and Chile will continue to flourish" despite this measure. Israel is confident that Chile will not turn Jerusalem's decision to bar entry to a Chilean BDS activist into a full-blown diplomatic crisis and that the mutually beneficial relations between the two countries will continue to flourish, Foreign Ministry officials said over the weekend.

