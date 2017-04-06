Astronomers in quest to capture black hole photo

On Wednesday night, a battalion of 120 astronomers working at eight observatories on four continents began an unprecedented effort to image the black hole at the centre of the Milky Way, a body named Sagittarius A*. "These are the observations that will help us sort through all the wild theories about black holes", said Gopal Narayanan, an astronomy researcher professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

