Arena Receives Proceeds of $975,000 From Exercise of Warrants

Arena Minerals Inc. is pleased to report that it has received $975,000 from the exercise of 6,500,000 of the Company's outstanding warrants. The warrants were issued in conjunction with the April 1, 2015 Private Placement and were convertible into common shares of the Company at $0.15 per common share with an expiry date of April 1, 2017.

