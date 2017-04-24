Antofagasta copper production up 9.4%...

Antofagasta copper production up 9.4%, reasserts FY guidance

Antofagasta reasserted its guidance for 2017 as it posted a 9.4% jump in first-quarter copper production. Copper production rose to 171,900 compared with the same quarter last year, with higher output at Centinela, and Antucoya now operating at full production.

