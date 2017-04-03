A "Floating Net Sculpture" May Be Headed to Downtown Miami
With more than one million people expected to flow through it in the next year, Museum Park is shaping up to be one of the most visited spots in Miami. In anticipation of the mass of visitors, city official Timothy Schmand, who oversees exhibitions in the newly renovated space, is reviewing possible art installations for the crowds to feast their eyes on.
