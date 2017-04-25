6.9-magnitude quake hits central Chil...

6.9-magnitude quake hits central Chile, no reports of victims yet

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 6:40 p.m. local time , was located 72 km west of the coastal city of Valparaiso. However, there were "no reports of victims or major damage," Interior Minister Mario Fernandez was quoted by the daily El Mercurio Online as saying.

