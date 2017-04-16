6.2-magnitude quake jolts N. Chile, n...

6.2-magnitude quake jolts N. Chile, no reports of damage

Read more: Xinhuanet

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted northern Chile before dawn on Saturday, and there have been no reports of victims or damages so far. The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 5:19 a.m. local time, was identified to be 39 kilometers southeast of San Pedro de Atacama, in the Antofagasta region, and at a depth of 156 kilometers, the National Seismological Center said.

