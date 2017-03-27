USM sweeps C-USA Golfer Of Week honors
The University of Southern Mississippi's Valentina Haupt and Derick Kelting were honored Wednesday as Conference USA Women's Golfer of the Week and Men's Golfer of the Week, respectively. Haupt, a sophomore from Santiago, Chile, shot a career-best, three-round 217 at the Henssler Financial Intercollegiate at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia.
