UPDATE 1-Union leaders at BHP's Escondida mine to meet with workers
Leaders of the striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile will meet with the rank-and-file before making any additional decisions about negotiations, a union spokesman said after exiting a meeting with BHP on Wednesday. BHP and leaders of the 2,500-member union at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, left the meeting in the city of Antofagasta without offering additional comment, or saying when the parties would next sit down.
