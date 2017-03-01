UPDATE 1-Escondida strike turns viole...

UPDATE 1-Escondida strike turns violent as protesters battle police

A three-week-long strike at Chile's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, turned ugly on Wednesday when a group of striking workers blocked a highway, provoking confrontations with the police. Escondida's approximately 2,500 unionized workers began a strike on Feb. 9 after contract talks with mine owner BHP Billiton failed, boosting global copper prices on expectations of tighter supply.

