UPDATE 1-BHP's Escondida mine says ne...

UPDATE 1-BHP's Escondida mine says negotiations dissolved; will return to production

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Negotiations between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile have failed, and the company will try to restart operations, mine President Marcelo Castillo said on Thursday. "We haven't come to the agreements that both sides wanted," Castillo told reporters in the city of Antofagasta.

Chicago, IL

