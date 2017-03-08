Trementina Sign To Burger
Brooklyn Vegan has shared the first single from Chilean shoegaze band Trementina. The song is entitled "Please, Let's Go Away" and it will be featured on the group's debut album '810' out 3/24 on Burger Records.
