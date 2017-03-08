Trementina Sign To Burger

7 hrs ago Read more: Mi2n

Brooklyn Vegan has shared the first single from Chilean shoegaze band Trementina. The song is entitled "Please, Let's Go Away" and it will be featured on the group's debut album '810' out 3/24 on Burger Records.

Chicago, IL

