Tokyo Steel keeps prices unchanged for second month

15 hrs ago

Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, will keep its product prices unchanged in April for the second month in a row to ensure that the steel market catches up with hikes made across December-February. Tokyo Steel, which makes beams and bars used in the construction industry, kept its product prices unchanged in March and will do so again in April after raising them for three consecutive months.

Chicago, IL

