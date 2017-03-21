Tokyo Steel keeps prices unchanged for second month
Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, will keep its product prices unchanged in April for the second month in a row to ensure that the steel market catches up with hikes made across December-February. Tokyo Steel, which makes beams and bars used in the construction industry, kept its product prices unchanged in March and will do so again in April after raising them for three consecutive months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC