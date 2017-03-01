The super-interseismic phase of the megathrust earthquake cycle in Chile
Along a subduction zone, great megathrust earthquakes recur either after long seismic gaps lasting several decades to centuries or over much shorter periods lasting hours to a few years when cascading successions of earthquakes rupture nearby segments of the fault. We analyze a decade of continuous Global Positioning System observations along the South American continent to estimate changes in deformation rates between the 2010 Maule and 2015 Illapel Chilean earthquakes.
