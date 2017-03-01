Texans waste valuable time in state history classes

Led by Tom Oliverson, the Texas Legislature recently passed a resolution chastising Texans for using "the Republic of Chile flag emoji in digital forums when referring to the Lone Star Flag of the great State of Texas." That Texans confuse these two flags in the first place is surprising; Texas steeps its residents in a blend of history and pride more potent than the patriotism of most countries.

