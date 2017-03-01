Slayer, Lamb of God, and Behemoth Ann...

Slayer, Lamb of God, and Behemoth Announce Summer Tour

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bass Player

There are many perilous ways one can spend time off - Volcano-boarding down Cerro Negro, Nicaragua's active volcano, or maybe bungee jumping from a helicopter over the bubbling crater of Chile's Villarrica. How about a visit to Sao Paulo's Snake Island, home of some 4000 golden lancehead vipers whose venom can melt human flesh, or shark diving without a cage in South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bass Player.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC