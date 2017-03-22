Scandal-hit Brazil meat plants have not shipped to US: USDA
No slaughter or processing facilities implicated in Brazil's meat scandal have shipped meat products to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday. Beef is seen for sale at a supermarket after the Chilean government suspended all meat and poultry imports from Brazil, in Santiago, Chile March 22, 2017.
