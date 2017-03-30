Rights violations must be solved thro...

Rights violations must be solved through cooperation, not walls: Chilean president

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet delivers a speech in a special session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, March 29, 2017. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet told UN Human Rights Council members convened in a special session Wednesday that the myriad issues the world is currently facing must be resolved through dialogue and cooperation, not by divisive rhetoric or policy.

Chicago, IL

