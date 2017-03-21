Reko Diq case: World Bank rules against Pak

Karachi [Pakistan], Mar. 22 : An arbitration tribunal of the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes has ruled against Pakistan with regard to the unlawful denial of a mining lease for the Reko Diq project in 2011. The verdict came on Monday after Tethyan Copper Company Limited , a joint venture between Antofagasta and Barrick, filed an arbitration claim against Pakistan, reports the Express Tribune.

