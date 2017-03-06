Reconstruction of coseismic slip from the 2015 Illapel earthquake...

To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. On 16 September 2015, a moment magnitude 8.3 earthquake struck off the coast of central Chile, generating a large tsunami with nearby coastal wave heights observed on tide gauges in Chile and Peru of up to 4.7a CiteULike organises scholarly papers or literature and provides bibliographic for universities and higher education establishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.