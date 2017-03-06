Reconstruction of coseismic slip from...

Reconstruction of coseismic slip from the 2015 Illapel earthquake...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CiteULike

To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. On 16 September 2015, a moment magnitude 8.3 earthquake struck off the coast of central Chile, generating a large tsunami with nearby coastal wave heights observed on tide gauges in Chile and Peru of up to 4.7a CiteULike organises scholarly papers or literature and provides bibliographic for universities and higher education establishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC