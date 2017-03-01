PlayCo Sets Public Programs for English Premiere of VILLA
Led by Founding Producer Kate Loewald , The Play Company has announced the complete schedule of public programs to be presented as part of Idea Lab and in conjunction with the U.S. English language premiere of Guillermo Caldern's Villa . In addition to A Conversation on Human Rights, PlayCo will provide several post-performance events creating opportunities for public conversation around the prevalent and contemporary themes unearthed within Villa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC