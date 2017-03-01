PlayCo Sets Public Programs for Engli...

PlayCo Sets Public Programs for English Premiere of VILLA

Led by Founding Producer Kate Loewald , The Play Company has announced the complete schedule of public programs to be presented as part of Idea Lab and in conjunction with the U.S. English language premiere of Guillermo Caldern's Villa . In addition to A Conversation on Human Rights, PlayCo will provide several post-performance events creating opportunities for public conversation around the prevalent and contemporary themes unearthed within Villa.

