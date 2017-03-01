Mining Stock News: Power Minerals Corp. (TSXV: $PAM) Americas Signs...

March 1, 2017 Power Americas Minerals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Red Metal Resources Ltd. to acquire on the exercise of three separate options a one hundred percent interest in the Farellon Property, a one hundred percent interest in the Perth Property and a one hundred percent interest in the Mateo Property. The three projects are located 150 km southwest of Copiapo, Chile, in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera, host to the Mantoverde mine and Lundin Mining Corporation's Candelaria mine.

