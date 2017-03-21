Latin America needs a regional leader

At a time when the world is undergoing rapid transformations and the post-Cold War order is being tested by the Donald Trump administration, Latin American countries find themselves without a leader, one who can make the region a relevant player in shaping the new world order. Without a strong voice to defend the interests of the region, Latin America risks being left behind in the new distribution of power that is beginning to take shape in the new protectionist and nationalist phase that the world seems to be entering.

