Landslides leave millions in Chilean capital without water

At least 4 million people in the Chilean capital of Santiago are without water Monday after rainstorms and landslides have contaminated a major river there, BBC News reports. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet tweeted Sunday that emergency teams are working to re-establish water supply as soon as possible.

