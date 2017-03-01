Jonny's epic adventure raises A 2,500 for charity
Despite 23 punctures, one bout of serious sunburn and temperatures ranging from 38 degrees to freezing, Kelso man Jonny Wolf has completed his 3800km solo cycle across South America. The 25-year-old adventurer arrived back in Kelso last week having raised 2504 for Macmillan Cancer Support and successfully cycling from Chile to Bolivia unaided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borders Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC