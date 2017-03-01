Jonny's epic adventure raises A 2,500 for charity

Despite 23 punctures, one bout of serious sunburn and temperatures ranging from 38 degrees to freezing, Kelso man Jonny Wolf has completed his 3800km solo cycle across South America. The 25-year-old adventurer arrived back in Kelso last week having raised 2504 for Macmillan Cancer Support and successfully cycling from Chile to Bolivia unaided.

