Guyana-Chile visa-free travel launched

10 hrs ago

Citizens of both Guyana and Chile will now be able to do "visa-free" travel between the two countries, with the launch of Guyana/ Chile Visa waiver programme. Held last evening at the Marriott Hotel, the launch signified both parties' commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through the Open Skies Air Services Agreement and a Reciprocal Visa Abolition Agreement.

Chicago, IL

