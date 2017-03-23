Fortescue Metals to pay down a further $1 bln in debt

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd , the world's No.4 iron ore miner, will pay down $1 billion in a term loan on March 30, it said on Friday, as it looks to continue its cost-cutting drive. The repayment will save it about $38 million in interest costs and reduce its debt burden to $3.6 billion, with about a quarter of that due in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.